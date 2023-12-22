4 Army men killed in Poonch terror attack

POONCH/JAMMU: Four soldiers were killed and three injured when heavily armed terrorists ambushed two Army vehicles in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.

The vehicles, carrying the personnel to the site of a cordon-and-search operation, came under attack at a blind curve at Dhatyar Morh between Dhera Ki Gali and Bufliaz around 3.45 pm, according to officials.

The officials said there was a possibility that terrorists had walked away with the arms of the targeted soldiers.