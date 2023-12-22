Begin typing your search...

The officials said there was a possibility that terrorists had walked away with the arms of the targeted soldiers.

ByDTNEXT Bureau|21 Dec 2023 9:48 PM GMT
4 Army men killed in Poonch terror attack
Army personnel stand guard near the site where an Army vehicle was ambushed by terrorists, in Poonch district. (PTI)

POONCH/JAMMU: Four soldiers were killed and three injured when heavily armed terrorists ambushed two Army vehicles in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.

The vehicles, carrying the personnel to the site of a cordon-and-search operation, came under attack at a blind curve at Dhatyar Morh between Dhera Ki Gali and Bufliaz around 3.45 pm, according to officials.

DTNEXT Bureau

