36 shops gutted as fire breaks out in Garjiya temple complex

NAINITAL: Nearly three dozen shops were burned down on Monday, April 8, in a fire in the famous Garjiya temple complex in Uttarakhand’s Ramnagar, police said.

There is no report of any loss of life in the incident, they said, adding that the fire broke out at a shop selling ‘prasad’ as hawkers were preparing for the Navratras starting Tuesday.

It soon spread to around 35 adjacent shops and reduced them to ashes, Ramnagar Station House Officer (SHO) Arun Kumar said.

The shops were made of thatch, and the fire spread quickly, he said.

It took local people and fire department personnel hours to douse the flames, he said