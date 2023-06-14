Begin typing your search...

3.4-magnitude earthquake hits Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir

According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 4.03 pm.

ByANIANI|14 Jun 2023 1:42 PM GMT
Representative Image

KISHTWAR: An earthquake of 3.4 magnitude hit Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 4.03 pm.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 14-06-2023, 16:00:03 IST, Lat: 33.17 & Long: 75.86, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, India," National Center for Seismology said in a tweet.

KishtwarNationalearthquakejammu and kashmirnational center for seismologyseismologyJKEarthquake of Magnitude
ANI

