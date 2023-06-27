32-yr-old lynched for transporting ‘beef’

MUMBAI: A 32-year-old man was lynched allegedly by a group of ‘cow vigilantes’ on suspicion of transporting beef in Maharashtra’s Nashik district, police said on Monday. Police have arrested 11 persons for the crime.



This is the second incident in Nashik in nearly two weeks of killing of a person by ‘gau rakshaks’. The latest incident occurred at around 5.30 pm on Saturday near Gambhirwadi on Ghoti-Sinnar Road in Igatpuri area of Nashik, located more than 150 km from Mumbai, an official said.



Two men were transporting meat in a car to Mumbai when they were intercepted and attacked allegedly by a group of 10 to 15 ‘cow vigilantes’ with steel rods and wooden sticks, the official said.



The duo Afan Ansari (32) and Nasir Qureshi (24), both residents of Kurla in Mumbai, received serious injuries in the attack, he said.



They were rushed to SMBT Hospital in Dhamangaon area where Ansari was declared dead during treatment, the official said, adding that Qureshi was undergoing treatment. Based on Qureshi’s complaint, the Ghoti police have arrested 11 persons and a case has been registered on charges of murder, he said.



The meat samples have been sent to a forensic lab for testing and further probe is on.

