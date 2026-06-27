32 licensed weapons missing from police station in Haryana's Faridabad

According to police sources, the missing weapons include several foreign-made firearms, with values estimated to range from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. These include expensive foreign pistols.

It is suspected that these weapons have been sold in Rajasthan and the Delhi-NCR region. However, the police have not yet issued an official statement.

Discrepancies in the number of weapons were discovered during a routine inspection. An initial check revealed that only 13 weapons were missing, but a thorough investigation showed the figure had risen to 32.