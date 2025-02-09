31 Naxalites, 2 cops killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh; rebel toll at 81 this year

BIJAPUR: In a major operation against the Left Wing Extremism, security forces gunned down 31 Naxalites during a fierce encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Sunday, police said.

Two security personnel were also killed and as many others injured in the face-off, they said.

More than 650 security personnel entered the Indravati National Park area from different sides and eliminated 31 Naxalites in their den, Chhattisgarh's Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the end of Naxalism in the country and the state is certain. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the state will get rid of Naxalism by March 2026, he added.

With this incident, 81 Naxalites have been gunned down by security forces in separate encounters in Chhattisgarh so far this year.

The latest gunfight took place at a forest in Indravati National Park area in the morning when a joint team of personnel from different security forces was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj P said.

Personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF) and Bastar Fighters, all units of the state police, were involved in the operation, he said.

"So far, bodies of 31 Naxalites clad in 'uniform' have been recovered from the encounter site. Besides, a huge cache of weapons, including AK-47, INSAS, SLR and .303 rifles and Barrel Grenade Launchers (BGL), and explosives have also been seized from the site," the official said.

Two security personnel, one belonging to the state DRG and the other from the STF, were killed in the gunfight and two others suffered injuries, he said.

The two injured jawans, reported to be out of danger, were being airlifted to a better medical facility for treatment, he said.

Reinforcement has been rushed to the spot and search operation is still underway in the area, he added.

CM Sai said that under the leadership of PM Modi and Union minister Amit Shah, the state will get rid of Naxalism by March 2026.

Security forces have been continuously getting success in this direction and moving rapidly towards achieving the goal. The end of Naxalism, which is like "cancer", from the country and the state is certain, he said in a statement.

"The sacrifice of our soldiers will not go in vain. I pray to God for the departed souls to rest in peace and provide strength to the bereaved families, and for the speedy recovery of the injured jawans," Sai said.

Hailing the security forces, Deputy CM Vijay Sharma said the national park area in Bijapur was considered as a safe haven for Naxalites, where more than 650 security personnel entered from different sides and eliminated 31 Naxalites in their den.

All the deceased Naxalites were clad in uniform and automated weapons were recovered from them, he told reporters.

"Our two jawans were martyred in the operation. I pay homage to them and pray to God to give strength to their families. The Vishnu Deo Sai government will always stand by their families. Two injured jawans have been airlifted (to Raipur)," he said.

Asked about the deadline of March 2026 to end Naxalism, Sharma said, "Under the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and CM Sai, the target will be achieved."

"The IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices) laid (by Naxalites) on the path of development of Bastar will be cleared and we are working with full commitment to ensure basic amenities like schools, hospitals, water, road, anganwadis (government-run women and child care centres) and mobile towers reach the entire region," he said.

Out of the 81 Naxalites gunned down in the state so far this year, 65 were killed in the Bastar division comprising seven districts, including Bijapur.

Last year, 219 Naxalites were neutralised by security forces in separate encounters in Chhattisgarh, according to police.

On October 4 last year, 38 Naxalites were killed following an encounter in Abhujmaad area along the Narayanpur-Dantewada inter-district border in the Bastar region.