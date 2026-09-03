306 killed, 49 missing in ethnic violence since May 2023: Manipur home minister tells assembly

The violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities started on May 3, 2023, after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribes status.

Responding to a query by BJP MLA Sapam Ranjan Singh on the second day of the ongoing assembly session, Konthoujam said, "Since the violence started on May 3, 2023, 306 people have died, and 49 people are still missing as of August 31, 2026."

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts.