30,000 protests logged on Rahul Gandhi's 'Satyagrah' platform in 2 days: Cong leader Sapkal

Gandhi on Saturday launched the 'Satyagraha' digital platform to consolidate issue-based protests unfolding across the country. He urged people to register their protests against the government on the platform, which he launched a day after the 157th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, to ensure help for people wherever truth was being crushed.

Asked about Maharashtra farmers' two-day protest in Delhi from Monday, Sapkal said Rahul Gandhi has launched the 'Satyagraha' platform to give a unified voice to all ongoing agitations in the country and to seek solutions.