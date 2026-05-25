300 tourists stranded mid-air as Gulmarg Gondola malfunctions; 179 rescued

A major multi-agency rescue operation was launched soon after the system malfunctioned around noon, and 179 tourists were evacuated safely in the first five hours, officials said, adding that some of the cabins were nearly 500 ft above ground.

Heavy rains in the area have also been hampering rescue operations, they said.

Operations of both phases of the Gulmarg cable car service, popularly known as the Gondola, were suspended following a malfunction, they said. No casualties were reported.