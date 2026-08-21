3 workers, including Nepali national, killed as building shuttering collapses in UP's Vrindavan

Shuttering is a temporary support structure used to hold wet concrete in place until it hardens and gains enough strength to support itself.

The incident occurred around 7 am at the Omaxe Mall construction site in the Rukmani Vihar area under the Vrindavan Kotwali police station limits when workers were pouring concrete for a projecting slab on the fourth floor, Omaxe General Manager R K Jain said.

Several workers were trapped under the debris after the shuttering collapsed, triggering panic at the site. Police and fire brigade personnel, with the help of locals, launched a rescue operation and pulled out the injured workers before shifting them to different hospitals.

One of the deceased, identified as Shivram (42), a Nepali national, died on the spot. Two other workers, whose identities are yet to be ascertained, succumbed to their injuries during treatment at the district hospital, police said.