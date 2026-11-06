3 suspected criminals killed in exchange of fire with police in Patna; kin say 'planned encounter'

Family members of the deceased alleged that it was a "planned killing". On the other hand, RJD MP Misa Bharti accused Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary of targeting people of a particular community through police encounters.

Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya Sharma said the incident took place in the Sherpur region of Patna district when a joint team of the Special Task Force (STF) and district police was out on a patrol.

"Upon receiving information that some people with previous criminal records had assembled there to carry out a crime, they rushed to the spot and were faced with indiscriminate fire. The SHO of Maner police station and his team retaliated and injured three of the accused," the officer told reporters.

The three accused were taken to a hospital, where they were declared dead, Sharma said, adding that a bullet fired by the suspected criminals grazed the SHO's uniform.

"Police fired 18 rounds, while the criminals fired more than 24 rounds," he added.

According to the SSP, the three men were wanted in several cases registered at police stations in Danapur, Shahpur and adjoining areas. They were also allegedly involved in the killing of a man in Maner last month, Sharma said.

Police identified the deceased as Jayprakash Yadav of Danapur, and Raja Kumar and Bablu Yadav of Shahpur police.

Jayprakash Yadav's criminal record includes nine cases related to murder, attempt to murder, extortion, assault, and illegal possession of arms and explosives at different police stations in Patna, while Suraj and Bablu Yadav had two cases each registered against them under the Arms Act and various sections of BNS, police said.

Meanwhile, family members of the deceased and locals protested outside Danapur Sadar hospital where the bodies were taken for post-mortem, alleging the killings were planned.

Local RJD MP Misa Bharti visited the deceased's families and accused Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary of targeting people of a particular community.

"While encounters have increased in Bihar, the chief minister makes public statements targeting a particular caste and directing police action against people holding green gamchhas (seen as an allusion to the opposition RJD)," she said.