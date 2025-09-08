3 of family, their pet killed as AC compressor explodes; 1 injured

NEW DELHI: A couple, along with their daughter and pet died after an air conditioner (AC) compressor exploded in their house here on Monday morning, police said.

Police suspect that a short-circuit caused a fire in the AC due to which it exploded.

The couple's son survived the blast by jumping from the balcony. He sustained fractures to his legs and is undergoing treatment a hospital.

The incident occurred at the Green Field Colony here around 3.30 am when the family was asleep. They resided on the second floor of a rented four-storey building, a senior police officer said.

The family tried to escape to the rooftop, but the door was locked, which led to the suffocation and death of the three members and their pet dog. Upon receiving information police teams and a fire brigade reached the spot.

The blaze was controlled after some time and the family was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared -- Sachin Kapoor (49), his wife Rinku Kapoor (48), and their daughter Sujjain (13) -- dead, the officer said.

