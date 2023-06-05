Begin typing your search...

3 men attack Punjab min’s pilot vehicle after parking dispute

The accused allegedly chased and intercepted the minister's official vehicle accompanying the police pilot.

ByIANSIANS|5 Jun 2023 9:40 AM GMT
3 men attack Punjab min’s pilot vehicle after parking dispute
X

Visual from the accident, Punjab Minister Balkar Singh (IANS)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHANDIGARH: Three drunk men allegedly pelted bricks at the pilot vehicle of Punjab Minister Balkar Singh in Jalandhar city after a parking dispute on Monday.

The accused allegedly chased and intercepted the minister's official vehicle accompanying the police pilot. They then attacked the pilot vehicle with bricks near Guru Ravi Dass Dham. At that time the minister and his wife were on their way home, the police said.

The accused were arrested. Their luxury car was also impounded. The incident happened at around 1 a.m.

The assailants were reportedly in an inebriated condition. The cause of the attack was arguments over the parking of the vehicle outside an eatery, a police official said.

"They have been booked under Sections 153 and 186 of the IPC," Police Commissioner Kuldeep Chahal told the media.

ChandigarhNationalThree drunk menPunjab Minister Balkar SinghJalandhar cityallegedly chasedGuru Ravi Dass Dhamluxury carSections 153Sections 186Police Commissioner Kuldeep Chahal
IANS

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X