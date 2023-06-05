3 men attack Punjab min’s pilot vehicle after parking dispute

CHANDIGARH: Three drunk men allegedly pelted bricks at the pilot vehicle of Punjab Minister Balkar Singh in Jalandhar city after a parking dispute on Monday.

The accused allegedly chased and intercepted the minister's official vehicle accompanying the police pilot. They then attacked the pilot vehicle with bricks near Guru Ravi Dass Dham. At that time the minister and his wife were on their way home, the police said.

The accused were arrested. Their luxury car was also impounded. The incident happened at around 1 a.m.

The assailants were reportedly in an inebriated condition. The cause of the attack was arguments over the parking of the vehicle outside an eatery, a police official said.

"They have been booked under Sections 153 and 186 of the IPC," Police Commissioner Kuldeep Chahal told the media.