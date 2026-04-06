3 killed, nine injured as MUV collides with truck in Indore

The accident occurred around 1.30 am on the Indore-Nemawar Road, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jagdish Rathod told PTI.

The victims were returning to Indore after attending a wedding in the neighbouring Dewas district when their multi-utility vehicle (MUV) collided with a truck, killing three of the occupants, he said.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Farhan (19), Arish Ali (20), and Mohammad Irfan (24), he said, adding that nine others who sustained injuries were undergoing treatment at the Government Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital in Indore.

A search is underway for the truck driver who absconded from the scene, the ASI said.

Angry locals tried to set the truck on fire, but the police brought the situation under control after convincing them, he said.