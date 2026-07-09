3 killed, 800 evacuated in rain-related incidents across Thane district; lightning strike injures 2

The district administration said in an official release that the fatalities include one person each from Thane city, Ambernath, and Mira Bhayander.

A total of 11 persons have sustained injuries in various rain-related accidents during the season, the official said.

A lightning strike injured two persons, including a teenage girl, in Murbad taluka on Wednesday, said tehsildar Abhijit Deshmukh. Both were rushed to the Tokawde Primary Health Centre and are reported to be out of danger, he said.

In separate incidents, two young boys drowned in a river and a nullah in Bhiwandi on July 5 and July 6, respectively. Search operations to trace them are still underway, they said.

Meanwhile, the body of an unidentified man was recovered from the swollen Potgaon river in Murbad. The body has been sent for a post-mortem, and police are working to establish his identity, said officials.