3 killed, 7 wounded as SUV falls into dry pond in MP’s Vidisha district

The incident occurred around 10 pm on Thursday when the vehicle with 10 occupants was heading from Gairatganj to Jafarkhedi village for a wedding, Kotwali police station house officer Anand Raj told PTI.

He said a team from a nearby police outpost rushed to the spot and took the victims to the hospital within 15 minutes of the accident at Bargi village, 8 km from the district headquarters.

One injured person has been admitted to a hospital in Bhopal for advanced health care. Four of the wounded victims are in critical condition, he said.