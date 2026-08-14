3 'kanwariyas' from Nepal killed, 10 injured as bus rams into vehicle in Jharkhand

The accident took place at Pokhradih in Satgawan police station area around 4.30 am, an officer said.

"At least three 'kanwariyas' were killed and 10 others were injured in the accident. The injured persons have been admitted to a local hospital," Satgawan police station in-charge Bablu Kumar told PTI.

He said the bus carrying 45 pilgrims from Nepal was returning to the Himalayan country after the devotees offered prayers at Baba Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar district and visited Basukinath Dham in Dumka.