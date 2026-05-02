3 DRG personnel killed, 1 injured as IED goes off during demining operation in Chhattisgarh

KANKER: Three personnel of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), including an inspector, were killed and another jawan was injured after an improvised explosive device (IED) went off while they were trying to neutralise it in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday, police said.

This was the first blast incident linked to Naxalite activity in the state since the country was declared free from armed Maoists on March 31.