Begin typing your search...

    3 dead as car crashes into tree in UP's Maharajganj

    The accident occurred near Bahuwar village on last midnight, when the three were returning to Kushinagar from Nichlaul after meeting a relative, Nichlaul police station in-charge Gaurav Kannaujiya said.

    AuthorPTIPTI|19 Jan 2025 2:47 PM IST
    3 dead as car crashes into tree in UPs Maharajganj
    X
    Representative Image 

    MAHARAJGANG: Three people died after their car rammed into a tree in the district, police said on Sunday.

    The accident occurred near Bahuwar village on last midnight, when the three were returning to Kushinagar from Nichlaul after meeting a relative, Nichlaul police station in-charge Gaurav Kannaujiya said.

    Rakesh (23), Shobhit (30) and Devanand (28), who were all from Kushinagar, died on the spot, police said.

    The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, they said.

    road accidentKilledUttar Pradesh accident
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick