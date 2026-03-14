Centre revokes Sonam Wangchuk's detention order, says it is to facilitate 'meaningful' dialogue

Wangchuk, 59, was detained on September 26 last year under the stringent NSA on an order issued by the Leh district magistrate, two days after violent protests erupted during an agitation by the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance for statehood to Ladakh and its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, leaving four people dead.

The activist was kept in Jodhpur Central Jail, where he had already undergone nearly half of the detention period stipulated under the Act, according to a statement issued by the Centre announcing the decision to revoke his detention "with immediate effect".

"He was released from jail at about 1.30 pm today following an order from the central government," Ratanada Police Station SHO Dinesh Lakhawat said in Jodhpur, adding his wife, Geetanjali Angmo, was there to complete the formalities.

The decision, which the Centre said was to foster an environment of peace and mutual trust in Ladakh to facilitate constructive dialogue with all stakeholders, comes days after the Supreme Court adjourned to March 17 the hearing on a plea filed by the activist's wife challenging his detention.

In its official statement, the government on Saturday reiterated its commitment to foster an environment of peace, stability and mutual trust in Ladakh to facilitate constructive and meaningful dialogue with all stakeholders.

"In furtherance of this objective, and after due consideration, the Government has decided to revoke the detention of Sonam Wangchuk with immediate effect by exercising the powers available under the National Security Act," it said.

Reiterating its "commitment" to provide all necessary safeguards for Ladakh, the government expressed hope that the issues concerning the region will be resolved through constructive engagement and dialogue, including through the "mechanism of the High-Powered Committee", constituted to address the concerns of the people of Ladakh, and other appropriate platforms.

Two days ago, Wangchuk had written on X that a just future for Ladakh would require sincere dialogue.

"I have not stepped away from activism. My commitment to Ladakh remains unchanged... But activism must serve a larger purpose: a just, lasting future for Ladakh. It will require clarity, unity, and sincere dialogue.

"Our struggle has always been for Ladakh's protection, dignity, and long-term well-being and shall continue to be!!" he had said.