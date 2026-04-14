2,926 candidates in fray for Bengal polls

According to an official press note issued by the poll panel, 1,478 candidates will contest in 152 constituencies in the first phase, while 1,448 candidates are in the race for 142 constituencies going to polls in the second phase.

The last date for filing nominations for the second phase was April 9, with scrutiny held on April 10 and withdrawals permitted till April 13.

A senior Election Commission official said the poll machinery is now fully geared up for the next stage.