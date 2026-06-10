28 Kerala tourists suffer from food poisoning in Goa

PANAJI: As many as 28 tourists from Kerala complained of food poisoning during their visit to Goa, an official said on Wednesday.
The tourists were part of the same group holidaying in Goa. They had food at a restaurant in Old Goa, after which they started complaining of food poisoning, South Goa District Hospital's medical superintendent Dr Rajendra Borkar told reporters.
They were treated at the hospital on Tuesday night. Out of 28 tourists, three were advised admission, but they took the discharge against medical advice, he said.
The condition of all the patients was stable when they left the hospital, he added.