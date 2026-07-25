27,000 kg waste cleared from Jantar Mantar protest site, up from 15,000 kg a day before: NDMC

Officials said the increase in the volume of waste has led to sustained round-the-clock deployment of sanitation workers, vehicles and mechanised cleaning equipment at and around the protest venue.

According to the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), 50 sanitation workers were deployed in the morning shift and 20 in the evening, while another team will be deployed during the night. Additional workforce and machinery from the Civil Engineering Department have also been pressed into service to remove construction and demolition waste, stones and other debris.

The civic body said three tipper loads of construction debris, stones and other solid waste were also removed on Friday.