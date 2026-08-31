262 Maharashtra citizens stranded in Nepal, China; efforts on to trace missing 64

The Maharashtra Disaster Management Department confirmed that efforts are underway with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to trace 64 individuals still unreachable.

The authorities were yet to establish direct contact with 60 citizens who had travelled through Richa Tours Pvt Ltd, while information about four others had been received through links but contact with them could not yet be made, it said.

According to the report, 144 citizens had reached India so far, and of these, 105 reached Nagpur on August 28, while 39 arrived in Mumbai on Saturday and Sunday.

A total of 262 citizens from Maharashtra remain stranded in Nepal or China, the report said.

At least 69 citizens had crossed the China-Nepal border through the Kodari immigration centre and entered Nepal, and were expected to reach Mumbai by August 31, it said.