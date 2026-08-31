262 Maharashtra citizens stranded in Nepal, China; efforts on to trace missing 64

MUMBAI: As many as 262 people from Maharashtra remain stranded in flood-hit regions of Nepal and China as of Monday morning, while 144 others have been safely evacuated to India, according to an official state government report.
The Maharashtra Disaster Management Department confirmed that efforts are underway with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to trace 64 individuals still unreachable.
The authorities were yet to establish direct contact with 60 citizens who had travelled through Richa Tours Pvt Ltd, while information about four others had been received through links but contact with them could not yet be made, it said.
According to the report, 144 citizens had reached India so far, and of these, 105 reached Nagpur on August 28, while 39 arrived in Mumbai on Saturday and Sunday.
A total of 262 citizens from Maharashtra remain stranded in Nepal or China, the report said.
At least 69 citizens had crossed the China-Nepal border through the Kodari immigration centre and entered Nepal, and were expected to reach Mumbai by August 31, it said.
The government has also received a list of other Indian citizens and is coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to verify the information and establish contact with them.
The floods struck the Nepal-Tibet region on August 26, causing extensive damage in several districts and affecting citizens from different districts of Maharashtra, the report said.
The death toll from the disaster crossed 900 on Monday, while more than 4,000 people remained missing, according to Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).