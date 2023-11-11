Begin typing your search...

2.6-magnitude earthquake hits Delhi

There were no immediate reports of any damage.

ByPTIPTI|11 Nov 2023 1:07 PM GMT
2.6-magnitude earthquake hits Delhi
X

Representative image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

NEW DELHI: A 2.6-magnitude earthquake hit the national capital on Saturday afternoon, according to the National Center for Seismology.

It said the epicentre of the quake that struck at 3:36 pm was near Burari, 20 kilometres north of Delhi.

There were no immediate reports of any damage.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:2.6, Occurred on 11-11-2023, 15:36:53 IST, Lat: 28.80 & Long: 77.20, Depth: 10 Km, Location: North District, Delhi, India (sic)," the National Center for Seismology posted on social media platform X.

earthquakeNational Center for SeismologyDelhi earthquakeepicentreNew Delhi earthquake
PTI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X