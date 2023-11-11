2.6-magnitude earthquake hits Delhi
There were no immediate reports of any damage.
NEW DELHI: A 2.6-magnitude earthquake hit the national capital on Saturday afternoon, according to the National Center for Seismology.
It said the epicentre of the quake that struck at 3:36 pm was near Burari, 20 kilometres north of Delhi.
“Earthquake of Magnitude:2.6, Occurred on 11-11-2023, 15:36:53 IST, Lat: 28.80 & Long: 77.20, Depth: 10 Km, Location: North District, Delhi, India (sic)," the National Center for Seismology posted on social media platform X.
