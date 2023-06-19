26 injured as bus rams into bridge in Raigarh

RAIGARH: At least 26 people were injured after a bus they were travelling in rammed into a bridge near Gharghoda Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on Monday morning, the police said.

According to officials, the incident took place after the bus driver allegedly lost control and ended up ramming the vehicle into the parapet wall of the bridge.

"The incident took place near Gharghoda in Raigarh district on Monday morning," Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Deepak Mishra told ANI. He said, "A total of 26 people were injured in the accident. Two of them are critically injured and have been sent to Raigarh medical college."

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on May 24, two persons were killed while over 20 others were injured when a city bus they were travelling in overturned in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district.

According to officials, the incident took place at Gharghoda-Charbhata turn in Raigarh district. The bus was coming from Lailunga to Raigarh when it overturned leaving two of its passengers dead on the spot.