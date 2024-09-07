258 Officer Cadets and 39 Women Officer Cadets commissioned in Indian Army

CHENNAI: A total of 258 Officer Cadets and 39 Women Officer Cadets were commissioned into various services of the Indian Army on Saturday.

Reviewed by the Vice Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani, the Passing Out Parade, ' was held at the Parameshwaran Drill Square of the Officers Training Academy (OTA).

Ten Officer Cadets and five Women Officer Cadets from foreign countries also completed their training at OTA.

The parade marked the culmination of almost a year-long grueling training for them in the academyIndian Army, Officer Cadets, Women Officer Cadets, Officers Training Academy (OTA), Passing Out Parade and presented several success stories of individuals who battled the challenges to join the training.

The officer cadets belonged to the 118th batch of the Short Service Commission Course and the 32nd batch of the Women Short Service Commission Course and other equivalent courses in the institute.

It was a moment of immense pride for the officer cadets and their families and also for the instructors and administrative staff of the OTA as the batch marched at the passing out parade.

Lieutenant General NS RajThe parade marked the culmination of almost a year-long grueling training for them in the academy and presented several success stories of individuals who battled the challenges to join the training.a Subramani presented the Sword of Honour to the Battalion Under Officer (BUO) Samrath Singh, OTA Gold Medal to BUO Simran Singh Rathi, Silver Medal to Academy Under Officer Tanishka Damodran and the Bronze Medal to Academy Cadet Adjutant Devesh Chandra Joshi.

The Vice Chief of Army Staff, in his address, lauded the Officer Cadets and the OTA staff for their exemplary achievements, exhorting the newly commissioned officers to uphold the cardinal military values of 'Selfless Service to the Nation' and steadfast pursuit of excellence in all endeavors.

Following the parade, the Pipping Ceremony was held in the campus.

The Cadet Officers in their new capacity as the commissioned Army Officers, pledged their allegiance to the Constitution of India and committed to safeguard the nation at all costs.