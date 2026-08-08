250 residents rescued after portions of building crumble in Palghar; nobody injured

Nobody was injured in the incident that occurred around 12.30 pm in Roshni Apartments located in the Achole area of the township. The ten-year-old building comprised 56 flats, officials said.

It all began when a balcony section on the second floor of the building caved in and fell onto the first floor, which subsequently collapsed under the weight on the ground floor, a fire brigade official said.

After being alerted, personnel of the fire brigade and officials of the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) and the local police force rushed to the site and launched a massive rescue and relief operation, he said.