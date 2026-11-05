24-hour arrest deadline begins from detention, not formal arrest: Supreme Court

Holding that there can be no artificial distinction between 'arrest' and 'detention' for the purpose of Article 22(2) of the Constitution, a bench of justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Atul S Chandurkar said any interpretation allowing the police to exclude the period of pre-arrest detention would be contrary to the constitutional mandate.

"The view that 24 hours begin only from the formal arrest is contrary to the constitutional mandate of Article 22(2) and Section 56 of the BNSS," the bench observed.

The apex court's judgement came in an appeal by four accused persons who had challenged the denial of their bail plea by the Tripura High Court in connection with a case registered under various provisions of the NDPS Act.

In this case, the accused were taken into custody around 2.30 pm on September 29, 2025, when the investigating agency allegedly recovered 11.03 kg of methamphetamine tablets from them.

The court noted that their arrest was recorded only at 11:15 am on September 30, 2025 and were brought before a magistrate at 4.45 pm on September 30, more than 24 hours after they were first detained.

The bench noted that the investigating agency had not explained the 18-hour gap between the conclusion of the search and seizure and the formal arrest.

"18 hours in custody without judicial oversight is a long period, with misuse and abuse of authority a clear possibility," the bench said.

The verdict said that the only period that can be excluded while computing the 24-hour deadline is the time reasonably required to travel from the place of arrest to the magistrate's court.

The time spent on inquiry, investigation, search or seizure before formal arrest cannot be excluded, it added.

Article 22(2) provides that every person, who is arrested and detained in custody must be produced before the nearest magistrate within 24 hours of arrest, excluding the time necessary for the journey from the place of arrest to the court.