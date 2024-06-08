23-year-old found dead with throat slit at temple in Bihar's Belawan

BIHAR: In a shocking incident in Belawan village, Bihar's Kaimur district, a 23-year-old man was brutally murdered over an alleged love affair on Friday night. He was found dead with his throat slit at a temple in Sonara village near Belawan on Saturday morning, as confirmed by the police.

The victim, identified as Pankaj Kumar, reportedly had an affair with a girl from the same village, who recently got married in Maharashtra.

Family members discovered his body on Saturday morning after he failed to return home on Friday evening.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police arrived at the scene and took statements from the deceased's relatives, who demanded the arrest of those responsible and refused to allow the body to be removed.

However, after intervention by senior officials, the body was taken to the Bhabua Sadar Hospital for a post-mortem examination, with assurances of action against the culprits.

The victim's family learned about the incident from locals around 6 am on Saturday and alleged the involvement of the girl's family in the killing.

"He left around 4 pm, bought vegetables, and sent them home with a child. When he didn't return, we searched for him until midnight, assuming he was with friends," said his paternal aunt.

Bhabua SDPO Shiv Shankar Kumar stated that the youth was allegedly killed due to a love affair, and two individuals have been arrested in connection with the murder.

"As per information received by us, the youth was murdered in the temple premises on Friday night. Two suspected individuals have been arrested by us. Further probe is underway," said the SDOP.

More details are awaited.