21 pilgrims from Tamil Nadu who returned to India were rescued by Nepal Army: Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday (August 28) said that a group of 21 individuals from Tamil Nadu, who had travelled to Nepal for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, was rescued by the Nepal Army in the wake of the devastating flash floods in the neighbouring country.
Upon their arrival at the Delhi airport, the Union minister met with the group and listened to their accounts of the challenges they faced during the rescue process.
"Received a group of 21 pilgrims from Tamil Nadu who were rescued from the floods in Nepal. Was moved to hear their experience first hand. Thank the @NepaliArmyHQ and Government for this rescue effort. Appreciate @IndiaInNepal’s facilitation of their smooth return to India," he said in two separate posts on X in English and Tamil.
In a separate post earlier, he shared visuals of his interaction with the pilgrims at the airport.
Speaking to reporters at the airport premises, he said the pilgrims were brought back to Kathmandu after their rescue, and the Indian Embassy arranged for their return to India.
Sharing what the rescued pilgrims recounted, he said, "They told me about exactly what happened to them, how the floods came, and they were very thankful, particularly to the Nepal Army, which made this great effort to get them out of that very difficult place where they were."
Jaishankar mentioned that slightly over 300 Indians are still uncontactable, with the number fluctuating around 315. "Roughly about 85 Indians have been rescued from various places, including this group of 21 people who have just arrived," he said.
Jaishankar affirmed that the Indian government is actively supporting Nepal in its relief efforts and in rescuing people. "We are still very much focused on contacting all the Indians who are there," he added.
He also mentioned that he spoke with the Nepalese Foreign Minister on Friday morning regarding the situation.
"We have given them a range of support offers. They are evaluating it. Whatever they feel is appropriate, they will pick up for their needs. The main thing is that in one place, where there is a hydroelectric project, there could be a possibility of people who may be in a tunnel. So, we are sending a team who are experts in tunnelling," the EAM said.
Additionally, Jaishankar noted that they will need Bailey Bridges, which the Indian government plans to supply. He stated that medical teams might also be deployed. "If they require NDRF people to go, we will send them. We have given them that option," the minister told reporters.
He emphasised that the priority is to respond to the situation, support relief efforts in Nepal, assist in the rescue and return of Indian citizens, and help other nationals, including Nepalese and stranded foreigners.
Massive flash floods originating from Tibet swept through central Nepal on Wednesday, razing down several towns and villages, washing away critical bridges and crippling a dozen hydropower projects as it gushed downstream, affecting multiple districts.
The death toll from flash floods in central Nepal rose to 547 on Friday, with more bodies recovered as search and rescue operations continue with caution due to fear of fresh floods following an increase in the water level in the Bhotekoshi River area.
At least 320 Indians remain missing, and around 400 others are stranded on the Chinese side following devastating flash floods along the Nepal-Tibet border, and India is ready to extend all possible help to Kathmandu in its rescue efforts, the MEA said on Friday.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said 96 Indian nationals who were stranded on the Chinese side have safely crossed over to Nepal by land route.
On Thursday, India dispatched a second batch of relief supplies in a military transport aircraft to flood-affected Nepal.
Jaishankar also told reporters that a third aircraft will be departing on Friday.
"A third flight carrying 10 tonnes of humanitarian assistance has departed for Kathmandu. The assistance includes portable generator sets, dignity kits, food packets and water purification tablets. An 11-member team of doctors, paramedics and Recce team for Tunnel rescue operations is also on-board. India continues to support Nepal’s ongoing relief and rescue efforts," he later said in a post on X.