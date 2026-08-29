21 pilgrims from Tamil Nadu who returned to India were rescued by Nepal Army: Jaishankar

Upon their arrival at the Delhi airport, the Union minister met with the group and listened to their accounts of the challenges they faced during the rescue process.

"Received a group of 21 pilgrims from Tamil Nadu who were rescued from the floods in Nepal. Was moved to hear their experience first hand. Thank the @NepaliArmyHQ and Government for this rescue effort. Appreciate @IndiaInNepal’s facilitation of their smooth return to India," he said in two separate posts on X in English and Tamil.

In a separate post earlier, he shared visuals of his interaction with the pilgrims at the airport.

Speaking to reporters at the airport premises, he said the pilgrims were brought back to Kathmandu after their rescue, and the Indian Embassy arranged for their return to India.

Sharing what the rescued pilgrims recounted, he said, "They told me about exactly what happened to them, how the floods came, and they were very thankful, particularly to the Nepal Army, which made this great effort to get them out of that very difficult place where they were."