2026 to be one of 4 warmest years on record, says report released at COP31

It added that this global average temperature figure was higher than the full-year averages in 2025 and 2023, and only slightly lower than 2024, which is the warmest year on record.

Moreover, the figure is likely to rise through the end of 2026 because of the warming effect of the prevailing El Nino, which has been intensifying since August and is expected to be the strongest on record by December.

The report, ‘State of the Climate Report’, was released by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) on Friday, the first day of this year’s UN climate meeting, known as COP31, in Antalya, Türkiye.