2026 TN elections |Unilateral decision unacceptable: DK Shivakumar

ERODE: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar on Wednesday called on the Centre to take all political parties into confidence before implementing major constitutional changes such as the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ and the delimitation process, asserting that such moves must not be unilateral and respect the country’s federal structure.
Campaigning for the Congress candidate in Erode, he emphasised that the voices of all states must be heard to maintain democratic balance. “We will not allow our voices to be diluted or our political representation to be threatened by the delimitation exercise.”