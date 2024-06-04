2024 Lok Sabha Elections RESULTS LIVE: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am; a third term for PM Modi or will INDIA bloc pull a surprise?

CHENNAI: As PM Modi eyes a record third straight term in power, the INDIA opposition bloc hopes to spring a surprise. However, experts say that a lot is at stake for the ruling combine in terms of the scale of victory it can pull off and new territories it can conquer. The opposition’s stakes are higher still amid its reducing national footprint.

Will the BJP actually manage to fulfill its target of ‘Abki baar 400 paar’ (this time we will cross 400 seats)? Will the INDIA opposition alliance get the 295 seats that Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and its star campaigner Rahul Gandhi claim it will win in the 543-member Lok Sabha? (the halfway mark is 272 seats). We will have to wait and watch.

The counting of votes across 543 Lok Sabha seats will begin at 8 am on Tuesday. Alongside it will be the the counting of votes for the Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.