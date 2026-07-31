2020 Delhi riots: Life term for ex-AAP leader Tahir Hussain, court says case doesn't warrant death penalty

The judgement was pronounced by Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh in the presence of Hussain and others amid tight security.

The judge awarded the sentence after hearing arguments on the quantum of sentence and denied the state contention to award death penalty to the convicts, saying the prosecution was not able to prove that they were beyond reformation.

The courtroom was packed with lawyers and senior Delhi Police officials including Crime Branch's Joint Commissioner and DCP.

The family of Hussain was so present in the court.

In its order, the court said, "I find myself unable to agree based on the SPP that the convicts are beyond reformation or have such a fiendish character that their continued existence, even in prison, will be a menace to society. For the other offenses the convicts have been found guilty of, they must face the full force of the law."