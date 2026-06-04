2020 Delhi riots: Court defers verdict in IB officer murder case for June 11

When he did not return for a long time, his family began searching for him, only to be informed by locals that their son had been killed and his body thrown into the Khajuri Khas drain near a mosque in the Chand Bagh Pulia area.

Sharma's body was subsequently recovered from the drain.

In his complaint, Kumar alleged that his son was murdered by former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and others. It said they had allegedly assembled at Hussain's office, and Ankit's body was disposed of after the murder.