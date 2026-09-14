2020 Delhi riots: Court convicts five for rioting, assault on police

However, the court acquitted them of the charge of setting the petrol pump on fire, holding that there were “very serious doubts” about the prosecution's claim that the mob had torched the fuel station.

Additional Sessions Judge Parveen Singh was hearing the case against Arif, Mohd Khalid, Abdul Sattar, Tanveer Ali, and Hunain.

In an order dated September 9, the court said, “This unlawful assembly attacked them by pelting stones upon them and ferocity of the attack was such that the police officials fled from the petrol pump by jumping over its wall, and used criminal force upon the public servants and obstructed them in discharge of their duty”.

The five were convicted under Section 147 (rioting), Section 152 (assaulting or obstructing a public servant suppressing a riot), Section 186 (obstructing a public servant in discharge of duty) and Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant), all read with Section 149 IPC on unlawful assembly.

The question of sentence will be argued separately.

According to the prosecution, a call was received around 2 pm on February 24, 2020, about a large mob gathering at the Bhajanpura petrol pump, also known as Delhi Diesels, on Yamuna Vihar service road.

Police personnel who rushed to the spot found 100 to 150 people, who had crossed over after breaking a road divider from the Chand Bagh side, raising slogans against the amended citizenship law.

The mob then turned violent, pelting stones, vandalising the pump's machines, torching vehicles parked nearby and assaulting policemen, who were forced to flee by scaling the compound wall, the prosecution said.

The prosecution examined 26 witnesses, and the court relied on eight, including five police witnesses and the pump's employee, to hold that their accounts of the mob's movement and conduct were mutually consistent and corroborated one another.

The court also rejected a defence argument that these very witnesses had been disbelieved in a related case.