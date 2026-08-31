2020 Delhi riots: Court acquits 12, says mere mob membership cannot prove guilt

Additional Sessions Judge Parveen Singh was hearing the case against Lokesh Solanki, Pankaj Sharma, Ankit Chaudhary, Prince, Jatin Sharma, Himanshu Thakur, Vivek Panchal, Rishabh Chaudhary, Sumit Chaudhary, Tinku Arora, Sandeep and Sahil.

In an order dated August 25, the court said, "It's an individual's own act, while being in an unlawful assembly, of being armed with a deadly weapon which constitutes an offence under Section 144 IPC. No such liability can be fastened upon a person… by his mere membership of an unlawful assembly."

The court said the prosecution was required to prove against each accused the specific acts constituting the alleged offences and could not rely merely on their alleged membership of a mob.

All 12 were accused in the case concerning the killing of Mursaleen, whose body was found in a drain near Johripur Tiraha on February 28, 2020.

The court noted that the prosecution's principal witness, Divesh Rajpoot, who was projected as an eyewitness to Mursaleen's murder and had allegedly named several accused, turned hostile during trial.