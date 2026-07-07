2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts: HC upholds death sentence for 38 IM operatives, life term for 11

The special court's February 2022 order marked the first time that so many convicts had been handed down the death sentence by any court at one go.

The convicts include Safdar Nagori, former leader of the banned outfit Student Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), and his associates.

The high court also directed the state government to pay compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of those who died in the serial blasts and Rs 5 lakh to those who were grievously injured.

A division bench of justices A Y Kogje and Samir Dave rejected all appeals against the order of the lower court and upheld its verdict confirming the sentences to members of the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen in the case.