Jharkhand has been experiencing cloudy weather coupled with light rain since Friday under the influence of the cyclone.

For safe landing or take-off, a visibility between 1,200 and 1,500 metres is required.

"The visibility at Ranchi airport was around 1,000 metres until 1pm," Airport Director Vinod Kumar told PTI.

In all, 20 scheduled flights were cancelled due to bad weather, including six Air India Express flights, an airport official said.