2 new uranium mining projects at clearance stage: Jitendra Singh

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, the minister said the mining projects were under various stages of obtaining statutory clearances.

"UCIL, a public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), mandated to mine and process uranium ore in the country, has undertaken initiatives to enhance the indigenous capability of Uranium mining. UCIL has planned to take up new uranium mining projects in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047," said Singh.