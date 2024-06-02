2 loco pilots injured as freight train hits another in Punjab

Begin typing your search...

2 Jun 2024
Visuals from the spot (PTI)

FATEHGARH SAHIB: Two loco pilots were injured Sunday morning when a stationary freight train was hit from behind by another at the Sirhind railway station here, a Government Railway Police official said.

He said the collision caused the engine of one of them to flip over to another track and hit a passenger train.

There was no loss of life but loco pilots Vikas Kumar and Himanshu Kumar were injured, the official said.

A Fatehgarh Sahib Civil Hospital doctor said Vikas Kumar suffered injuries to his head and Himanshu Kumar to his back.

They were referred to the Rajindra Hospital in Patiala, the doctor added.

loco pilotsSirhind railway stationGovernment Railway PoliceTrain accident
PTI

