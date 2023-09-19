2 killed, one injured in hotel wall collapse near Vellore old bus stand

VELLORE: A hotel in the Vellore old bus stand was sealed by revenue officials following a wall collapse that killed two persons and injured another on Monday. The collapse was attributed to heavy rain on Sunday night. Workers informed about a partial collapse to the hotel owner and following his orders three persons, identified as Ramamurthy (50) of Salavanpet and Vennila (45) of Karugamputhur along with another 60-year-old unidentified woman were involved in clearing up the debris.

When they were indulged in the work on Monday morning a portion of the hotel wall collapsed burying all three. The three persons were later rescued by fire service and police personnel, who rushed them to the Vellore Government Medical College Hospital. The 60-year-old woman was declared brought dead while Ramamurthy died during course of treatment. Vellore RDO visited the spot and after inspection ordered the sealing of the hotel.