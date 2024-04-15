2 killed, 17 injured after building collapses in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

MUZZAFARNAGAR: As many as two labourers were killed, and 17 others were injured after the roof of an under-construction building collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Sunday, officials said. According to the officials, the rescuers, along with local police, pulled out 19 labourers buried under the debris of the market building. However, two people succumbed to their injuries, they added.

The injured are undergoing treatment in the hospital. The incident took place in Talda village under the Jansath police station limits when several labourers were working inside the house, the police said.

Two people, including the landlord and contractor, have been apprehended in connection with the incident. "Authorities have apprehended two suspects, including the landlord and contractor, in connection with the incident, which occurred as a result of the market building collapsing in the Jansath police station vicinity," the official said.

Taking note of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the administration to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured and the safe rescue of the trapped persons. (ANI)