2 killed, 15 injured as blast triggers blaze at firecracker factory in MP's Dewas

Singh said work to manufacture small firecrackers had begun at the factory only 15 days ago, and a licence had been issued for the unit in the name of Anil Malviya.A detailed investigation into the incident is underway, he added.Local residents said there was a massive explosion at the factory, with victims' body parts found scattered far away from the site. Construction work at the factory was still underway, and different sheds were being built in the premises, they said.