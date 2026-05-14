2 killed, 15 injured as blast triggers blaze at firecracker factory in MP's Dewas

DEWAS/INDORE: At least two workers were killed and 15 persons injured after a fire broke out following an explosion at a firecracker factory in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district on Thursday, an official said.
The incident occurred at the unit located in the Tonk Kalan area.Two deaths have been confirmed so far in the fire at the firecracker unit, while nine of the 15 injured have been referred to a hospital in Indore, Dewas Collector Rituraj Singh told reporters.The fire has been brought under control. The administration has taken possession of explosives stored at another location in the unit, he said.
Singh said work to manufacture small firecrackers had begun at the factory only 15 days ago, and a licence had been issued for the unit in the name of Anil Malviya.A detailed investigation into the incident is underway, he added.Local residents said there was a massive explosion at the factory, with victims' body parts found scattered far away from the site. Construction work at the factory was still underway, and different sheds were being built in the premises, they said.