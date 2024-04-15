2 kids among 7 burnt alive in Raj as car-truck collision triggers fire

JAIPUR: Seven people, including two children and three women, of a family were burnt alive when their car caught fire after crashing into a truck in Rajasthan’s Sikar district on Sunday afternoon.

The car passengers hailing from Meerut were going to Hisar from Salasar Balaji temple. “Near Arshiwad Pulia, the car crashed into a moving truck from behind, after which it caught fire. Seven people, including three women and two children, in the car were killed,” Deputy SP (Fatehpur Circle) Rampratap Bishnoi said.

According to the police, the car driver tried to overtake the truck carrying paper rolls and cotton boxes. But when he saw another vehicle coming from the opposite direction, he swerved to avert an accident. In the impact, the LPG kit in the car burst into flames, they said. The car passengers could not open the doors of the car due to the fire and were burnt alive. Ramniwas Saini, who witnessed the accident, said he saw two passengers asking for help but due to fire he could not help them.

The deceased were identified as Neelam Goyal (55), her son Ashutosh Goyal (35), Manju Bindal (58), her son Hardik Bindal (37), his wife Swati Bindal (32), their daughters Diksha (7), and Swati (4).