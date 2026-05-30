2 held for killing Mumbai tailor in Thane; manner of tying victim before murder gave clue, say cops

During the probe, it came to light that the 35-year-old victim, Shamshad Ali Warish Ali, a resident of Kajupada in Mumbai's Kurla West, was murdered by the accused as the latter failed to repay Rs 3 lakh lent by Ali, the police said.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Thane District Superintendent of Police Vinaykumar Rathod said a missing person's complaint had previously been lodged by Ali's wife with the Sakinaka police station on May 25.