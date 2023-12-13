Begin typing your search...

2 detained for protesting outside Parliament carrying cans that emitted yellowish smoke

Terrorists of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed outfits attacked the Parliament complex on this day in 2001, killing nine people.

ByPTIPTI|13 Dec 2023 8:38 AM GMT
2 detained for protesting outside Parliament carrying cans that emitted yellowish smoke
X

Visuals from the spot (Photo: ANI)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

NEW DELHI: A man and a woman were detained on Wednesday for protesting outside the Parliament building carrying cans that emitted a yellowish smoke, police said here.

Identified as Neelam (42) and Amol Shinde (25), the two were detained in front of Transport Bhawan, police officials said, adding that further probe is underway.

Security has been beefed up in the area following the incident.

Terrorists of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed outfits attacked the Parliament complex on this day in 2001, killing nine people.

Two personsLok Sabha chamberpublic galleryCongress MPAdhir Ranjan Chowdhurytear gas canistersadjournedLok SabhaZero HourLok Sabha membersdeath anniversary2001 Parliament attackParliamentslogansnew Parliament buildingsecurityLeTJeM
PTI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X