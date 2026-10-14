Centre imposing 'unofficial emergency', alleges Dipke after 2 CJP leaders sent to jail

Dipke later visited Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur, where Dr B R Ambedkar embraced Buddhism along with thousands of his followers on October 14, 1956, and paid tributes to the chief architect of India's Constitution on the occasion of 'Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din'.

"Our country runs on the Constitution and the ideas of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. No matter what efforts Narendra Modi or anyone else makes to impose the RSS ideology on this country, that will not happen," the CJP leader asserted.

This country will always follow the ideas of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, he added.

Asked about protests by the Opposition INDIA bloc to seek the CEC's resignation, Dipke said the CJP is an independent pressure group and will always remain so.

"But that does not mean CJP is against the INDIA bloc. The movement of the INDIA bloc and CJP's movement are for the same cause," he noted.

The INDIA alliance was acting to protect the country's democracy and the Constitution and had every right to do so, he added.

The raging protests over "vote chori" charge reached the Supreme Court's doorstep on Monday as Opposition leaders undertook a "March for Democracy" on a heavily barricaded route and filed a joint petition against SIR and alleged poll irregularities.

Asked whether the march to the Supreme Court should have been avoided since it is a constitutional institution, Dipke alleged that despite its status, the apex court had "in some ways helped the Election Commission" in matters such as party splits and the freezing of election symbols.