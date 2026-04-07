2 children killed in bomb attack in Manipur, CM condemns

The incident occurred at around 1 am when a bomb was hurled by suspected militants at a house in Moirang Tronglaobi area, killing a 5-year-old boy and a six-month-old girl, a senior officer said.

Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh described the attack as a "barbaric act" and assured the people that those responsible for the crime would be identified and dealt with firmly under the law.

The two children and their mother were sleeping in their bedroom when the bomb exploded in the house, the police officer said.